Community arts groups invited to acquire new pop-up space in South Belfast

COMMUNITY arts groups are being invited to acquire a new pop-up space in South Belfast.

The Gallery at Bradbury Place is part of the latest student accommodation scheme that is set to open this summer.

Leading Irish investment firm Elkstone is calling on any organisations interested in the versatile space – suitable for a wide range of uses such as multi-functional events, exhibitions and workshops – to register their interest online by visiting the firm’s website.

Initial expressions of interest should be registered by March 29 and include no more than 350 words of what the organisation does, what its needs are, why acquiring this space on a temporary basis would help it and how it would plan to utilise the space.

Ciarán McIntyre, Chief Commercial Officer at Elkstone Partners, said: “The Gallery at Bradbury Place will be a major addition to Belfast's burgeoning arts sector, with this initiative offering a pop-up space of inclusion that will bring a unique offering of art and broader creative influence.

“At Elkstone, we are committed to delivering high-quality alternative investment projects that work for and with local communities.

“We are excited to see submissions from local groups to unlock the creative potential of the space and showcase the broad creative talent we have right here in Northern Ireland.

“Our latest scheme includes a ground floor retail space of 4,000 sq.ft, and we want this to be available to the community.”

“We look forward to working in partnership with the organisation that is selected to operate the space and will be on hand to provide whatever support is required to help ensure maximum value is delivered for the local community."

The successful operator of the space at Bradbury Place, located just minutes from Queen’s University Belfast, will be announced in May.