Ligoniel Improvement Association continues important work as local population doubles

FORMED in 1974 Ligoniel Improvement Association (LIA) is a charitable, community based organisation that aims to improve the quality of life in Ligoniel for all residents.

Located in the Wolfhill Centre, LIA addresses key issues in the community including health, the environment, training, education, employment, housing, advice on benefits, and transport.

The organisation works with community groups and community based organisations across Ligoniel. LIA also works in partnership with community, voluntary and statutory organisations giving Ligoniel a voice and bringing new opportunities to the community.

Maria Morgan, CEO of Ligoniel Improvement Association, told us more about the work of the organisation.

"Ligoniel Improvement Association was formed in 1974 by a number of local residents in the area who saw there was a need to develop community-based projects. It was a mixture of local residents, businesses and different communities," she explained.

"I started in 2000 and some of the issues then still remain today. One of our biggest services is our advice side of things which helps people with their benefits, including PIP, child benefit, housing benefit and much more.

"We are also heavily involved with the Belfast Citywide Tribunal Service. Our staff take referrals from right across Belfast and we represent them at appeal. It gives people their right to advocacy and money back that they are entitled to.

"We average around 100 appeals or hearings a week with only three members of staff.

"We also run a Healthy Living Centre which focuses on mental and physical health, programmes with young people, horticulture and work with local boxing and youth clubs to try and benefit the local community.

"We are also the lead organisation in the regeneration of Ligoniel. We have four task groups responsible for this, which includes community safety, youth and environment."

Like so many organisations, LIA was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but Maria praised her staff for going "above and beyond" during unprecedented times.

"In terms of our service, staff worked throughout the pandemic," she added.

"We worked closely with the North Belfast Advice Partnership to deliver food parcels to people in need.

"The fact we couldn’t bring people into the Wolfhill Centre was probably the biggest thing but our staff went above and beyond to remain engaged with the local community. Some things included hula-hoop and sunflower challenges and delivering baking packs to try and help the community.

"Covid told us more about the need in the community. There was a lot of pressure on our staff but we got through it. Now that we have moved out of lockdowns, the pressure on our services has probably increased with a greater demand on helping people who have lost their jobs or suffered isolation during the pandemic."

Maria also spoke about the current cost of living crisis and says the work of LIA will be even more important in the coming months.

"We had a staff meeting this week and the concern is massive. The cost of living has risen again," Maria continued.

"The food banks we have in North Belfast are just not enough anymore. There is so much increased demand. There is no guarantee of funding anymore to help our services.

"We are starting to look at how we can work strategically with other organisations to try and help people and tackle poverty across North Belfast in the coming months."

As for the future, Maria hopes that LIA can continue to be a relevant and beneficial organisation for the Ligoniel community.

"Ligoniel has changed and is continuing to change. The population has doubled in a short space of time. Our work is going to continue and we will continue to work closely with the community to address their concerns and find out what they need.

"Community consultation is important and will help us decide what to focus on. I hope the organisation continues to grow and meet the needs of the Ligoniel community.

"I want us to remain relevant and hope people understand the work that we do and the services we provide."

Ligoniel Improvement Association (LIA)

Wolfhill Centre

148 Ligoniel Road

Belfast

Co Antrim

BT14 8DT

Tel: 028 9039 1225

Email: administration@ligonielvillage.com