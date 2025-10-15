Community information day at the Devenish on Thursday

A COMMUNITY invite has been issued by a Finaghy councillor for an information day at the Devenish.

Cllr Natasha Brennan and Belfast City Council are bringing a community resources fair to the venue for local residents tomorrow, Thursday.

The event will take place from 5.30-7.30pm in the Devenish Complex on Finaghy Road North.

Cllr Natasha Brennan said: “This event is a chance to begin to bring community services to Finaghy Road North, something which residents have raised with me on an ongoing basis.

"We have a range of community organisations, from community safety support, Autism NI and others coming along tomorrow night and some interactive activities.

"It is a chance for residents to come in and also let us know the types of community activities or events they would like to see and begin a co-design process to make this happen.

"This event is open to all and we would encourage local residents to come along, have a cup of tea and a chat.”