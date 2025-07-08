Complaint against councillor who spoke Irish in chamber thrown out

SINN Féin Councillor Maighréad Ní Chonghaile has welcomed the dismissal of a complaint made against her for speaking in Irish during a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The complaint, lodged with the Local Government Commissioner for Standards by a unionist councillor, was ultimately struck out.

Speaking after the ruling, Councillor Ní Chonghaile, who represents the Airport DEA, said: “The Irish language is thriving in every corner of our island and is going from strength to strength. As a society we continue to make huge strides forward in equality and language rights.

“The appointment of an Irish language commissioner is imminent. An Ghaeilge now has legal protection, is recognised in the courts, features on street signage across the north and the northern Assembly is supported by live translation services.

“I welcome the fact that this ludicrous complaint against me was dismissed.

“Political unionism must reflect on their churlish approach to the Irish language, in this council and in others.

“I will be calling on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to implement a proactive policy that protects the rights of Irish speakers.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for the promotion and development of the language and for the rights of Gaeilgeoirí young and old.