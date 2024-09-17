Cork GAA stadium 'in the mix' to host Euro games that Belfast lost out on

FROM BELFAST TO CORK: The GAA's Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork has already hosted soccer and rugby matches INPHO

THE Irish government is pushing to have the GAA's Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork as a venue to host some of the Euro 2028 games that Casement Park lost out on.

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil party think-in today ahead of the return of the Dáil, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the issue was being “seriously looked at”.

On Friday the British government announced that it would not be part-funding the revelopment of Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road in Belfast. The GAA venue, which has been closed since 2013 awaiting redevelopment, was one of ten stadia in Ireland and the UK selected to host the prestigious UEFA soccer tournament in 2028.

Now the Dublin government wants to keep as many games in Ireland as possible.

Speaking in Killiney, Co Dublin, Micheál Martin said: “I have had discussions with the Gaelic Athletic Association who are also interested in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh idea and have put that forward.”

Croke Park in Dublin

He said he wanted to see Casement Park redeveloped, although it wouldn’t be in time for the Euros.

Minister of State Thomas Byrne said he had spoken to the FAI about using GAA venues to host Euro 2028 games. With Casement Park now out of the picture, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is Ireland's only current venue for the Euros.

“We want to keep as many games on the island as possible,” said Mr Byrne.

“Croke Park has always been in the mix, Uefa decided not to have it. Páirc Uí Chaoimh would need work, as would Croke Park, to host the games up to Uefa standard so we certainly put them into the mix. I am conscious that there are other football associations, apart from the FAI, involved in this.”