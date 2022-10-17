Play equipment may be lost after fires at Dunville play park

Belfast City Council and the PSNI are to increase patrols in and around Dunville Park after a series off fires and vandalism in recent weeks.

Concerns have been raised locally over repeated vandalism to the children’s play park.

Lisa Lynn of the Falls Residents' Association said the vandalism and anti-social behaviour had been an ongoing issue.



“Over the last couple of weeks it has intensified, the fire at the start of October was the worst as it was so bad we may lose some of the equipment out of the play park.

It is being caused by young people, and I don’t like to speak negatively about our young people, it is a very small number who have been causing trouble and it’s disheartening to see that small number disrespecting the community like this.”

FIRES: The children's play park in Dunville Park was set on fire during several nights worth of vandalism





Since the attacks the PSNI and Belfast City Council have put on more regular patrols in the area to deter future vandalism.



The Falls Residents' Association have been highlighting the problems in Dunville Park since the beginning of the lockdowns two years ago. The great strain the Coronavirus pandemic put on resources meant Council services were directed elsewhere and as a result the park has seen sporadic upsurges in vandalism and anti-social behaviour.



Lisa said services like Divis Youth Project and St Peter’s Immaculata Youth Centre run several events for young people in the area at weekends, but extra assistance was needed to help in the form of improving the lighting in the park.



“Some areas of the park are very poorly lit, especially around the play park, and it can pose a safety issue even for ourselves and we will be very aware of our surroundings. We have also asked for more regular patrols from park wardens and Safer Neighbourhood oOfficers.”



A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said the Council was looking into the situation, and would be increasing its patrols of the area, whilst reviewing longer term measures to tackle the problems.



"We continue to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies, including the PSNI, to address issues of anti-social behaviour and vandalism. We will be increasing patrols of our park wardens and safer neighbourhood officers in the area and are reviewing longer term measures to tackle the ongoing issues. We would appeal to the public to continue to report any further incidents to the police, as well as our parks team."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police will be carrying out targeted priority patrols in the Dunville Park area to discourage any further acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

"We are working closely with community representatives and other partners to explore options for reducing incidents, thus enabling the local community to enjoy the park free from concern.

"We would encourage anyone with concerns or knowledge about recent damage to the park to contact police so all instances can be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action taken."