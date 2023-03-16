Concern at drivers using Slemish Way as convenient 'rat run'

TRAFFIC: Councillor Collins called for traffic easing measures to help deal with an increase in traffic on Slemish Way

A WEST Belfast councillor has called for traffic easing measures to be introduced in the Andersonstown area, after complaints from residents.

Councillor Matt Collins from People Before Profit has contacted the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to request measures are brought in to deal with the volume and speed of traffic on Slemish Way. Councillor Collins said people were increasingly using the street as a 'rat run' to avoid the busy Andersonstown Road.

“The street provides a shortcut through the increasingly congested Andersonstown area," said Cllr Collins. "There are lots of children living around the estate and I am concerned about the possibility of an accident.

“I have urged officials to explore all options to make the area safer, including the implementation of a 20 miles per hour zone. In the meantime, I would urge motorists to be mindful of their speed and of residents’ safety.”