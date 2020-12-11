Minister Coveney breaks from Brexit to praise Unsung Heroes of Pandemic at Aisling Awards

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told the virtual Aisling Awards audience last night that the community response across Belfast to the Covid-19 pandemic has been "amazing".

Addressing over 500 online guests in homes across Belfast, the Cork TD congratulated all the individuals and groups shortlisted for the 2020 'community Oscars'.

You can now watch back on the entire two-hour presentation on our Aisling Awards website.

If you missed the Aisling Awards 2020, here's a video that was played at the virtual awards ceremony last night before @patcullen9 was presented 'Person of the Year' on behalf of nursing @AMMarley1 @RobertSowney @dinonadx @CoulterEdel @Karenbowes https://t.co/tBgNNLAdyU — RCN Northern Ireland (@RCN_NI) December 11, 2020

"The work that you do in the face of this unprecedented pandemic is amazing," he said. "And you are all key pieces in the mosaic that makes up the wonderful city of Belfast. You are the beating heart of your community, and you should be applauded for your dedication to the people around you."

HERO: Natasha Brennan of LORAG which won the Connected Health Covid Community Heroes Aisling Award which was announced by Julie Cordner of Conencted Health

He added: "I'd love to be able to join you in person to celebrate these awards tonight. But like so many things, the Aisling Awards of 2020 are slightly different to what has come before and although we feel the loss of not being able to gather in person for now, we can remain steadfast in the face of these challenges, and know that we will gather again in time and that your sacrifices and endeavours will have been worth it."

We are very proud of our volunteer Linda Duffy who won an Aisling Award for her work in supporting individuals with disabilities at the 174 Trust during this pandemic. Your a star ⭐️ 👏 #AislingAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/hdlDBKqGSY — The People's Kitchen Belfast (@pk_belfast) December 10, 2020

Taking a break from his hectic Brexit schedule, the Minister commended the Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic who had gone above and beyond to help their neighbours.

"These awards and their recipients are testament to the people of Belfast, who have faced these massive challenges head on. Paul Muldoon captures their warmth and resilience in his poem Belfast him where he remarks, Belfast has long been a byword for hospitality. And I couldn't agree more.

"The deep human connection we all feel to home place and to this place is why we must always work to accommodate and understand each other on this island."

My God, me and my boys below, so so proud of #thebroads tonight and winning #AislingAwards for arts and culture. This is incredible recognition. Thanku Christina, Roisin, Richard and our new Broad Darren joining us next week. I do it becoz I love it and I believe in the arts. pic.twitter.com/nxnH0LOqPA — Maria Connolly (@hebaandcleo) December 10, 2020

And he said the first initiative under the Irish Government's Shared Island Initiative had brought together 80 young people born since the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

"These young period people are strong and passionate voices for quality, inclusion and fairness," he said. "We owe it to them as much as to the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, some of whom we have sadly lost in the past 12 months, to fully realise the Agreements goal of reconciliation, tolerance, and mutual trust.

"There have been setbacks in recent years, and the pandemic has made certain issues all the more acute. But the power-sharing executive and assembly, the North-South Ministerial Council, and East-West institutions are now fully operating again. They are rising to the challenge to create, foster and grow peace in Northern Ireland, a peace appreciated and held dear by every community, a peace we must all protect no matter what happens."

Speaking as the Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London reached a crucial juncture, Minister Coveney said the Irish Government would champion a united approach to economic recovery and the fallout from Britain's EU exit."

Congratulations to @SJBPS11 & @chrisadonnelly on winning the @KCbelfast Education Aisling award tonight against tough opposition. Hard luck to all the rest of the nominees. As always a very hard fought category and all were well worth their nomination. #Education #Community — TheKennedyCentre (@KCbelfast) December 10, 2020

He added: "In honouring the unsung heroes of the pandemic this evening, I believe it's appropriate to reflect on the past year. It has been an extremely difficult year for so many. We share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.

"We must also reflect on the distress of those whose lives and livelihoods have been changed and acknowledge the mental health impact on those who've been cut off from friends, family and support networks. And in these trying times, we must continue to show care compassion and kindness values which are exemplified by the outstanding award recipients this evening.

"In order to be successful in defeating COVID-19, we must encourage each other, make positive commitments and draw strength from our home and community, which remains a rock of support when we needed most. Let us agree that the greatest act of care, compassion and kindness, we can show towards all of those essential workers, those unsung heroes, is to redouble our efforts to adhere to guidelines and minimise risk of infection."

In closing the Minister praised the indomitable spirit of the Aisling nominees:

"Now more than ever, I call upon you to maintain your strong sense of community spirit, and to continue your heroic work. I'm inspired by your energies, ideas and determination to work together for the benefit of your community. To overcome these challenges that we currently face, the government will invest time in our political partnership, north-south and east-west.

"We will devote resources to match the level of our ambition for building a shared island in the years ahead. And we are bolstered by the Goliath community spirit in Belfast and across this island, which is exemplified by the award recipients this evening. The Good Friday Agreement remains our touchstone and it is up to us once again, to give new energy to the agreements vision of reconciliation and peace. As we enter 2021 and the upcoming period of centenary commemorations, this message of reconciliation must be lived by all of us every day, to inspire this generation and the next. I wish to thank you again for your heroic work and congratulate all recipients on your well deserved awards. We should all endeavour to sing the praises of the unsung heroes as much as we can and honour their work not only through words, but through collective action to ensure that we all have a bright future on this island."

As well as online guests across Belfast, the virtual event was also viewed by 'attendees' from across the world. You can see full details of this year's recipients here.

The event, compered by Barra Best and including a surprise appearance by deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, closed with a moving Christmas Carol performed by members of Cavehill Community Choir from their homes. (See below.)