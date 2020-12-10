Covid-19 pandemic heroes honoured at Aisling Awards

HERO: Fatuma Maallin of the Somali Association of NI received a special £1000 award contributed by hotelier Howard Hastings for an outstanding community group at the 2020 Aisling Awards.

SOME of the selfless heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic in Belfast have been recognised at the 24th annual Aisling Awards on Thursday evening.

Broadcast at the NIAVAC studios in East Belfast to a virtual audience, the night was a tribute to the supermen and superwomen who rallied to the community’s side as this vicious pandemic struck.

Heroes who put their own safety and wellbeing in peril so they could comfort the sick, give succour to the elderly, and protect the vulnerable against this wretched Covid-19 virus.

Hosted by Barra Best, there was also a special input from guest speakers- Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD and Deputy Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul McCusker — as well as a special appearance by deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

There was also a video tribute on the night to some victims of Covid-19 who have sadly passed away this year.

On to the awards themselves and the winners were:

The Foras na Gaeilge Coinnigh an Misneach/Keep Hope Alive Irish Language Award- An Chultúrlann

The Kennedy Centre First-Class Covid Heroes Education Award- St John the Baptist PS

The Let’s Go Hydro Spirit of Sport Covid Heroes Award- Ormeau Boxing Club, Rosario F.C. and Bredagh GAC

The Connected Health Community Heroes of the Pandemic Award- LORAG with special award to Linda Duffy, 174 Trust

The Staffline Boldest Business Response to the Pandemic Award- Huhtamaki with special award to Translink bus drivers

The Show Will Go On Culture and Arts Award- ‘The Broads’ by Maria Connolly

The Urban Villages Covid Hero Award – The People’s Choice - North Belfast Advice Partnership

Picking up this year’s TG4 Roll of Honour Award was Fergus Ó hÍr, outgoing Raidió Fáilte manager for a lifetime of service to the community.

Finally, the prestigious Person of the Year Award was given to Pat Cullen, head of Royal College of Nursing in recognition of her fearless leadership of the frontline health heroes during the most turbulent 12 months for nurses in a generation

There was also further good news on the night of a generous donation of £1000 by Howard Hastings of Hastings Hotel to Fatuma Maalin of the NI Somali Association, an organisation at the coalface of the war on poverty.

A big thank you to Premier Partner, Open University and Business Partners- Foras na Gaeilge, Let’s Go Hydro, Kennedy Centre, Connected Health, TG4, Urban Villages and Staffline for making Aisling Awards 2020 possible.