Lenadoon youth creating positive message for the future

THE artistic talents of young people from the Glen Parent Youth Group in Lenadoon were proudly unveiled on Tuesday afternoon as part of an initiative to promote positive mental health.



Coordinator of the project Karen Nugent said the project began at the start of the year after the Group lost two of its young members to suicide.



“Seeing the need for something to be done, to help and support the young people of the community, through what was a very difficult time, we designed a range of mindfulness and mental health programmes,” she said.



“The images unveiled were painted onto canvas by the young people under the guidance of local artist Fra Maher before being digitally transferred to the larger mural wall which has been erected in the heart of the Lenadoon community.



“The idea of this is to encourage people to stop and reflect. To allow the young people to demonstrate through art, what positive mental health means and looks like to them.”



Youth worker Caitlin Laverty said: “The youth club is always assuring us to take each day as it comes and to always remember when times are tough, it’s a bad day, not a bad life.



“As a youth worker involved in the project I feel this is a particular piece of art that is going to be an excellent mood booster to not only the young people involved but to the community as a whole.



“Everyone can stop and enjoy the quotes, the images and maybe it will make a positive difference to those that see it.”