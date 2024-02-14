Margaret's new book casts a spell on city's witches

A NORTH Belfast woman has been speaking of how her new book on witches in the Belfast of yesteryear has been received by the city's Pagan and Wiccan community.

Margaret McMahon's second novel, ‘Beyond The Veil’, was recently launched at an event at Belfast Castle at which attendees dressed as witches and the historic building was decked out in spooky paraphernalia.

Margaret said sales of her books have been going well – and the work has made a particular splash among Belfast’s Pagan and Wiccan community.

AUTHOR: Margaret McMahon and her two novels which involve two witches from Belfast

At an event last weekend at Mystiques Enchantments – a witchcraft, divination and holistic shop in Winetavern Street – Margaret hosted a special book signing where artwork to do with the characters in the novels was sold and promoted.

Speaking on being embraced by the Pagan and Wiccan community Margaret said: “The book has been selling well but I was contacted by Janet from Mystiques Enchantments who told me the book had been a really big hit with the Pagan and Wiccan community.

“I didn’t know much about the community or witchcraft in general apart from what I put into my book, but through meeting the community and getting to know them I’ve realised it’s a wonderful outlook on life.

“Some people would think anything Pagan would be a sort of weird religion but I’ve seen that it’s not strange at all, it’s a way of life which seeks to make you find balance with the world and the community is full of the nicest and friendliest people."

COMMUNITY: Margaret and her books have been embraced by the local Pagan and Wiccan community

Margaret continued: “Janet and Craig at the shop have been really supportive of my work and Janet was able to share some spells with me which I included into the book. Janet shared some old family traditions with me, which I was honoured to include, and I’m hoping to include a lot more from the community in my third book which I’m hoping to release this year.”

The books – ‘Crescent Witches: A Haunting Belfast Tale’ and ‘Beyond The Veil’ – are about two sisters who live inside the Albert Clock and have to travel through a magical veil to solve the mystery of who murdered their parents. They are currently available in good bookshops in Belfast and online.