Dismay after GAA pitch suffers scorch damage

DAMAGE: Scorch damage on the Cricky pitch has been condemned

A NORTH Belfast GAA club has hit out after damage was caused to their facilities over the weekend.

Pearse’s GAC posted photographs of scorch damage caused to the synthetic surface at Cliftonville Playing Fields, known locally as the Cricky.

The club share the Cliftonville Road facility with fellow GAA club Ardoyne Kickhams. It is also used by local school Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin and available for external bookings.

"Our club is both disgusted and disappointed at the damage to the playing surface at the Cricky,” said a club spokesperson.

"Cumann an Phiarsaigh, Ciceam Ard Eoin and Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin fought hard for years to get this Gaelic facility and it is very frustrating seeing this happen.

"There are scarce GAA facilities as it is in North Belfast without them being victim to vandalism.”

Ardoyne Kickhams also condemned the damage caused.

"Mindless damage caused to the pitch over the weekend. GAA facilities in North Belfast are scarce enough without this behaviour,” they said in an online posting.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Nichola Bradley said: "Shame on whoever intentionally damaged the pitch at the Cricky.

"Local clubs are crying out for pitch time as it is.

"We have reported this to Council and hopefully it can be repaired quickly."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We will assess the damage caused and progress repairs.

"We continue to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies, including the PSNI, to address issues of anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

"We would appeal to the public to continue to report any further incidents to the police.”