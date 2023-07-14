Crumlin cafe and florist closes due to cost of living pressures

A CAFE and florist has closed in the "heart of the Crumlin community" due to the "rising cost of living" crisis.

Chris's Cafe and Florist on Main Street in the town closed on Sunday. Owners, Chris and Maria had announced the impending closure earlier this month.

"To our staff past and present thanks for everything, to our customers who kept us going throughout the years our sincere thanks, a lot of you are like family to us," they said.

In a post on social media, the Crumlin Residents' Collective (CRC) said: "It’s sad that a business like this has had to close due to the rising cost of living

"Chris’s cafe was at the heart of Crumlin community. The cafe was a meeting place for people to get together for a catch up, tell stories and make memories, but most of all make friends.

"Over the years Chris and Maria hasve made a big impact in our community, always willing to help community groups, sports clubs and schools.

"Christmas was always memorable at the cafe with the large tree and Mr and Mrs Claus to greet you after a lovely fry.

"During Covid Chris and Maria give free premises for CRC to have a community food bank. They donated hundreds of pounds to supply food parcels for the most vulnerable in our community.

"CRC volunteers will always be grateful for all your support over the last few years. CRC would like to thank Chris, Maria and last but not least, all the amazing staff over the years and wish them all the best of luck for the future."