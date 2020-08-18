Crunch time in the Antrim Football Championships

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Group 1

Remaining fixtures: Creggan v Portglenone (Wednesday, 7.15pm)

Ahoghill v Creggan (Wednesday, August 26)



AS the only unbeaten team in the group, Creggan can seal their quarter-final berth as group winners with a point against Portglenone on Wednesday night.

Casement’s, in stark contrast, really need to win or they’ll be depending on Creggan to defeat Ahoghill next Wednesday night.

The Kickhams will want to get the job done at the first time of asking so that they’ll be able to rest key players ahead of the quarter-final, which may be a blessing for Ahoghill’s prospects of piping Portglenone for the second play-off berth.



Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Group 2

Remaining fixtures: Rossa v St John’s (Wednesday, 7.15pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Rossa (Wednesday, August 26)



THE final game in group 2 next Wednesday night will be insignificant if St John’s manage to claim a win at Páirc Rossa tomorrow night.

Lámh Dhearg are already assured of top spot after three wins from three and will face the runners-up of Group 3 – either Cargin or Aghagallon.

Whether the Red Hands field a full-strength line-up next Wednesday with a quarter-final scheduled for Sunday week remains to be seen, but Rossa would be favoured to gain the points.

In that scenario, a point would be good enough for the Shaws Road side would a win for the Johnnies would see them take the quarter-final berth on the head-to-head rule.

Stephen Beatty’s late point salvaged a draw for Rossa when the sides met in round two and there is likely to be little more than a kick of a ball between the teams this time around.



Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Group 3

Remaining fixtures: Aldergrove v St Brigid’s (Wednesday, 7.15pm), Aghagallon v Cargin (Wednesday, 7.15pm)

St Brigid’s v Cargin (Wednesday, August 26), Aldergrove v Aghagallon (Wednesday, August 26)



THE only thing left to be decided in group 3 is the quarter-final opponents for Lámh Dhearg with Cargin and Aghagallon already assured of progression.

They’ll meet at Páirc Na nGael tomorrow night to determine who tops the group with the winners set to meet either Rossa or St John’s in the last eight while the group runners-up face Lámh Dhearg.

Both teams will then have the luxury of resting their key players in the final round of games next Wednesday while St Brigid’s and Aldergrove have little more than pride to play for at this stage.



Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Group 4

Remaining fixtures: St Gall’s v Gort na Móna ** Game awarded to St Gall’s

Naomh Éanna v St Gall’s (Wednesday, August 26)



THE top two place in group 4 will be filled by Naomh Éanna and St Gall’s and they’ll meet at Hightown Road next Wednesday night to see who tops the group.

A positive test for Covid-19 at Gort na Móna means they were unable to fulfil their final games against Naomh Éanna (home) last week and against St Gall’s (away) tomorrow night.

Having suffered two defeats, Niall Ward’s men were facing an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Naomh Éanna need only to avoid a defeat to St Gall’s in order to top the group having won their first two games.

St Gall’s would take top spot with a win next Wednesday due to their better scoring difference with the winners looking likely to face either Ahoghill or Portglenone in the last eight while the runners-up are likely to face Creggan in the quarter-final.



Larkin Cassidy Solicitors Antrim IFC Group 1

Remaining fixtures: Glenravel v Moneyglass, Glenavy v Dunloy, Davitt’s v Sarsfield’s (all games, Wednesday 7.15pm)



TWO teams from the trio of Moneyglass, Dunloy and Glenravel will progress to the semi-finals of the intermediate Championship from group 1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Moneyglass travel to Con Magee’s knowing a point will see them top the group. A defeat would also see them progress along with Glenravel, provided Dunloy lose at Glenavy.

Should the Cuchullains and Glenravel win, the three teams would be tied on eight points with Glenravel needing an 11-point swing in the favour to edge St Ergnat’s.

On form, Moneyglass and Dunloy would be fancied to progress in first and second place respectively, but Glenravel only lost out to Dunloy by a point last week and cannot be ruled out.

West Belfast sides Davitt’s and Sarsfield’s meet in a dead rubber fixture with the Paddies keen to avoid a fifth successive defeat.

The top two in the group will face St Paul’s and Ballymena in the semi-finals.



Larkin Cassidy Solicitors Antrim IFC Group 2

Remaining fixtures: Ballymena v St Paul’s, Rasharkin v Randalstown, St Teresa’s v St Pat’s Lisburn (all games, Wednesday 7.15pm)



QUINN Park in Ballymena hosts the meeting of the top two sides tomorrow night as the All Saints take on St Paul’s to determine which side will top group 2.

Both sides are four from four and, as such, are already assured of qualification to the last four. Moneyglass are probably favourites for the intermediate title and are likely to top the other group so avoiding them in the semis is likely to be the main aim for both Ballymena and St Paul’s.

St Teresa’s host St Pat’s at Glen Road Heights with last year’s junior winners still seeking their first points despite some promising displays.

Rasharkin take on Randalstown in the group’s other fixture with Tír na nÓg already searching for a new manager after they parted company with Ronan Rocks following last week’s defeat to St Teresa’s.



Gymco Antrim JFC Group 1

Remaining fixtures: St Agnes’ v Ballymena, Laochra Loch Lao v Pearse’s (all games Wednesday 7.15pm)



ALL four teams involved in the final round of games have a chance of progressing to the last four, although Laochra Loch Lao will need a pretty emphatic win over Pearse’s to improve their scoring difference.

St Agnes’ host Ballymena at Woodlands in a winner-takes-all contest. A draw would be enough to see both teams through to the semi-finals in the event of Pearse’s losing to Laochra. St Malachy’s are the only side who can’t make the semis having lost three of their four games.

Pearse’s will fancy their chances of winning at Coláiste Feirste while home advantage could be crucial for Aggies against a vastly improved Ballycastle outfit.



Gymco Antrim JFC Group 2

Remaining fixtures: Éire Óg v O’Donnell’s, Mitchel’s v St Comgall’s (all games Wednesday, 7.15pm)



ARDOYNE will be anxiously following the scores from tomorrow night’s game as their fate is outside of their hands following their somewhat surprising defeat to O’Donnell’s last week.

The Kickhams do have a healthy scoring average, but big wins for O’Donnell’s and St Comgall’s over Éire Óg and Mitchel’s respectively could see them lose out.

It is taken as a given that the Antrim town men will win at Sally Gardens given that Mitchels’ have lost their three games by an average of over 45 points.

That would leave St Comgall’s level with Ardoyne on six points with a similar scoring average should they rack up a big win. If they better the result posted by O’Donnell’s by 19 points or more, they’ll be assured of a top-two finish.

Realistically, O’Dee’s need an emphatic win over Éire Óg (over 30 points) to guarantee their progression at the expense of Ardoyne.













