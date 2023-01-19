Cultúrlann launch new spring programme to welcome in brighter days

A FALLS Road Irish language arts centre has launched a new spring programme filled with events to replace the dark nights with brighter days.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich celebrate every season of the year with a lively programme of events which include drama, music, youth and community and family events.

This spring, the Imbloc programme will host multi-art form events for all. Launching in January, the jam-packed programme will continue until the end of March.

The programme includes music, art, literature and educational activities and provides the perfect opportunity to put those New Year’s resolutions into practice, from returning to Irish classes after a long period away or beginning a brand new activity such as yoga.

Cuir tús, snas nó feabhas ar do cuid Gaeilge leis an Chultúrlann!



📚Ranganna Gaeilge

📅18/1

⏰ 7-9

👥 Fáilte roimh achan leibhéal

🔗https://t.co/Cq9eODYOjU

📧 sinead@culturlann.ie



Ag toiseacht ar an tseachtain seo chugainn!@ForasnaGaeilge @raidiofailte pic.twitter.com/0CkeLLCwVr — An Chultúrlann (@Culturlann) January 14, 2023

An Chultúrlann’s drama school Aisling Óg will be returning to the stage welcoming budding young actors along with a musical Airneál na nÓg and Na Bopóga with plenty of rhymes and singing for the young children and toddlers.

To officially welcome the spring season, a St Brigid’s Cross workshop will be taking place. For music lovers, Clann Mhic Corraidh will be performing on St Patrick’s Day and Miadhachlughain O’Donnell’s EP launch will take place at the end of January. The best of traditional music will fill the streets as the annual and much anticipated Belfast TradFest returns in February.

For those with a love for the visual arts, An Chultúrlann will have four new thought-provoking exhibitions adorning both the Dillon Gallery and Ballaí Bána space.

Whether young or old, there is something for everyone.

Welcoming the festival programme, Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: "As a champion of Irish language arts and culture, here at the heart of the city’s Gaeltacht Quarter, Cultúrlann ensures that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the full range of creative experiences.

"The Imbolc programme ushers in the spring in the best possible way with new classes and workshops, live music events and traditional music sessions, exhibitions by exciting young artists, Belfast Tradfest’s Winter Weekend and, courtesy of this year’s Belfast Children’s Festival, the delightful Branar Téatar do Pháistí. Everything you could ask for to get those creative juices flowing."

🧘🏼‍♂️Ióga le Dunla🔸



Beidh Dunla ar ais amárach le téarma úr ióga ☀️



🗓17/01

⏱7in

🎫 £5/£3 lacáiste

📍Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich

🔗Cláraigh/Register: sinead@culturlann.ie@ArtsCouncilNI @ForasnaGaeilge @FailteFeirste @PEIG_ie @raidiofailte pic.twitter.com/Y7MFVM46lH — An Chultúrlann (@Culturlann) January 16, 2023

Director of the Cultúrlann, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, further stated, "2023 is a huge year for An Ceathrú Póilí bookshop, which is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. These stalwarts of the Cultúrlann nurture so many of us, including the Reading Circle, which meets once a month. This year’s Leabhra Feabhra events include a showcase of the Ó Snodaigh family, who have released history, fiction, poetry and children’s books over the last two years. Join Pádraig Ó Snodaigh from Coiscéim and his musical sons from the superb band Kíla on 4th February."

Director of the Cultúrlann, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, added: "2023 is a huge year for An Ceathrú Póilí bookshop, which is celebrating its 40-year anniversary. These stalwarts of the Cultúrlann nurture so many of us, including the Reading Circle, which meets once a month. This year’s Leabhra Feabhra events include a showcase of the Ó Snodaigh family, who have released history, fiction, poetry and children’s books over the last two years. Join Pádraig Ó Snodaigh from Coiscéim and his musical sons from the superb band Kíla on 4th February."

More information on the programme can be found on An Cultúrlann’s website.