Charity cycle from Belfast to Glasgow will stop off at Ibrox and Celtic Park

ON THE ONE ROAD: The team who will take part in the cycle from Belfast to Glasgow

A GROUP of cyclists from Belfast are set to take part in a cycle to Celtic Park in Glasgow to raise money for a motor-neurone disease charity.

Sean McCabe from Twinbrook is part of the team that will cycle from Belfast to Glasgow on April 12.

The cycle has been organised to raise funds for DeterMND – a charity set up on behalf of Anto Finnegan, the former Antrim Gaelic football captain after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in August 2012. Anto died in 2021.

"We are doing a number of fundraising events to raise money for the MND Association culminating in a cycle from Belfast to Glasgow in April all in memory of the late Anto Finnegan," explained Sean.

"Celtic legend Jimmy Johnstone also died of MND so we have arranged to meet some of his family at the finish line at Celtic Park.

"We are also stopping at Ibrox Stadium on the way in memory of Fernando Ricksen who also lost his life to MND."

The cycle also coincides with bringing a sod of turf from Davitts Park in West Belfast to Celtic Park. The Falls Road GAA club is named after Michael Davitt, the Irish nationalist, social campaigner and founder of the Irish National League. Michael Davitt was also Celtic Football Club’s first patron and the man who was invited to ceremoniously lay the first sod of turf at the new Celtic Park in 1892.

A sod of turf from the new Davitt's pitch, which opened in 2020, will be presented to to the club before the game against Kilmarnock on Saturday, April 12.