Daithi’s dad Máirtín awarded Postgraduate Student of the Year by Ulster University

WEST Belfast man Máirtín Mac Gabhann has been awarded the accolade of Postgraduate Student of the Year by Ulster University.

The proud dad to Dáithí Mac Gabhann, the Ballymurphy man has campaigned tirelessly on behalf of his son who has battled Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) since birth and has been on the organ transplant waiting list for more than 2,000 days.

Máirtín was honoured at winter graduation on Monday to end a memorable week where he welcomed two new arrivals as Dáithí's twin brothers, Pádraig and Declan were born. It's the family's second award in a month. In November young Dáithí was awarded the Person of the Year Award at the annual Aisling Awards.

University Provost Cathy Gormley-Heenan presents the Ulster University's Convocation Postgraduate Student of the Year award to Máirtín Mac Gabhann, pictured with son Dáithí

Leveraging his expertise in PR and communications, Máirtín orchestrated an exceptionally well-managed media campaign ‘Donate4Daithi’ to raise awareness about organ donation. Incredibly over 10 per cent of the North’s population responded to his call to join the NHS organ donation register as he created hope for those awaiting a transplant.

During this time, Máirtín relentlessly powered strategic marketing techniques to advocate for changes to organ donation legislation, now recognised as ‘Daithi’s Law’ which came into effect in June 2023.

This change is an extraordinary step forward as organ donation changed to an opt-out basis within the North, meaning that most adults are now considered potential organ donors which will dramatically help increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant.

Throughout the campaign, Máirtín emerged as a recognisable face with an eloquent and persuasive voice in the media, keeping Dáithí as the central focus to highlight how legislative change would benefit both him and others in his position.

Máirtín said: "I am truly honoured to receive the Ulster University Convocation Postgraduate Student of the Year 2023 Award.

"Being a student here has been an incredible journey, and I'm immensely proud of how the course has helped me lead the Donate4Dáithí campaign in raising awareness of organ donation and the introduction of Dáithí's Law.

“This recognition is not just mine but a testament to the support of my family—Seph and our children, Dáithí, Cairbre, Declan, and Pádraig. Their strength fuels my commitment, and together, we've achieved positive change, turning our personal challenges into such a positive.

"I'm grateful for the experience at Ulster University so far, and to the lecturers for all their support.”