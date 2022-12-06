DUP's Pankhurst to step down from Council

NORTH Belfast DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst is to step down from Belfast City Council at the end of the month.

Mr Pankhurst has represented the Oldpark ward on Belfast City Council since being co-opted in 2018.

He had previously worked for former DUP MP Nigel Dodds on a part-time basis, alongside his studies at Queen's University.

In a statement on Twitter, Dale said: "I will be resigning from my role as a DUP Councillor for the Oldpark Ward in Belfast on 31st December 2022.

"It’s been a real and true honour to represent and work in the area I call home for almost a decade as a constituency case worker and councillor."