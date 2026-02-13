THE Governing Body of Belfast Metropolitan College has appointed Damian Duffy as its new Principal and Chief Executive.

He will immediately take up the reins of the college, the largest in the North with over 12,000 learners and 950 staff.

Mr Duffy brings over 30 years of experience in education, skills and economic development, having worked previously across Europe on national and regional development and skills programmes for the EU Commission, World Bank and UK Foreign Commonwealth Office.

Having joined Belfast Met in 2011 as an Executive Director, Mr Duffy has taken the lead in managing significant programmes to support business engagement, innovation, curriculum development and digital services. Throughout his time in the college, he has been active in supporting approaches to enhance learner access and social inclusion, working closely with Belfast City Council, business associations and other key stakeholders.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the North’s economic and skills landscape. As Principal and Chief Executive, Mr Duffy will play a central role in leading the college’s efforts to deliver the region’s skills pipeline and advancing Belfast Met’s commitment to strengthening skills, widening opportunity and driving inclusive economic growth.

Speaking as he prepared to take on the new challenge, Mr Duffy said: “Belfast Met has served the city and further afield for almost 120 years, and throughout that period it has been such a significant part of the education and skills journey for so many staff, students and employers.

“It is an honour to lead this award-winning college as it sets out to deliver on its ambitions in a new strategic plan. I look forward to playing my part as a custodian of this anchor institution in Belfast.”

Chair of the Governing Body, Jacqueline Dixon, added: “I am delighted to confirm Damian’s appointment. He brings extensive experience, an outstanding record of delivery and a clear, forward looking vision for Belfast Met.

“His leadership will be critical as we work to address skills gaps, drive innovation and build a resilient, future focused workforce that supports Northern Ireland’s long term economic success.”