Darkness Into Light 2023 is launched in Hannahstown

LIGHT: Lord Mayor Tina Black (centre) with member of Suicide Awareness and Lámh Dhearg, as well as Emma Murphy from Pieta House

DARKNESS Into Light Hannahstown is set to return bigger and more inspiring than ever this year as organised announced its 2023 walk in Hannahstown.

The annual charity fundraiser is run in conjunction with Lámh Dhearg GAC and the Hannahstown Community Association with the money raised going to Suicide Awareness.

Speaking at the event were Lámh Dhear's Peter Kane, Tommy Holland from Suicide Awareness, Emma Murphy from Pieta House and Lord Mayor Tina Black.

The annual walk will start from Lámh Dhearg beginning at 4.15am on 6 May and participants will walk through the early morning darkness and into the light.

Over five walks have taken place over seven years with around £160,000 raised to help spread awareness of suicide and self-harm

Peter Kane said: “Throughout this I know we have saved lives, in this club, in this community, in West Belfast and throughout Ireland. This is what it is all about. We have helped families with their grief over the loss of a loved one. That is the work that keeps us going.

“In Lámh Dhearg a few weeks ago we held ‘Safe Talks’ so we as coaches are able to identify and help any person who may be in distress and direct them towards the help they need. We have all gone through a crisis, with Covid, with the cost of living and with how much anxiety there currently is out there in society. Learning these skills has given us the confidence to go out and speak to people and help them.”

Emma Murphy from Pieta House said there was a special feeling to Hannahstown's Darkness Into Light walk.

“Darkness Into Light started as an idea born out of the community and it has very much stayed within the community. There’s something really different about the walk here in Hannahstown. There is a feeling and people are so rooted in their community here and everyone gets behind the walk and the organising community are brilliant. We are so glad to be partnered with Suicide Awareness and we are partnered with 14 other organisatons around Northern Ireland but we are very happy that the funds raised go towards helping those in the community.”

LAUNCH: Tommy Holland (Suicide Awareness), Emma Murphy (Pieta House), Lord Mayor Tina Black and Peter Kane (Lámh Dhearg) at the Darkness Into Light Launch

Tommy Holland from Suicide Awareness spoke of his own personal experience of taking part in Darkness Into Light and how the event not only helps raise awareness but also helps to save lives.

“I’ve done the walk a lot of times. Walking in the darkness and then coming back into the light. It feels spiritual. I have been affected by suicide and do the walk with a big team of my own family and at the end you feel sad but you are lifted and you feel so much better. The funding that is raised is incredible and it saves lives. Suicide Awareness saves lives every week, sometimes every day. We give families emotional support when they are bereaved. Thank you to Lámh Dhearg for providing this venue and the resources to help us help people and families with suicide.”

Those gathered watched a video of the previous walks accompanied by the beautiful and emotional singing of Méabh McNeill which encapsulated both the sorrow and the real hope and love that Darkness Into Light offers families going through bereavement from suicide.

EMOTIONAL: Méabh McNeill of Lámh Dhearg was comforted by a family member after singing a powerful song encapsulating Darkness Into Light

Lord Mayor Tina Black praised Méabh’s singing and said she had one of the most beautiful voices she had ever heard.

She added: “There is something about those darkest hours before the dawn and seeing the sun coming up tells you there is always light coming over the hill. On behalf of the people of Belfast, thank you for everything you have done.”

🌅@Electricireland @pietahouse Hannahstown Darkness into Light was launched today. Thanks to @CllrBlack for launching the event. pic.twitter.com/8NQuDpRSrA — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) April 1, 2023

Speaking about the club's role in the event, Lámh Dhearg Chairman Brian Smyth said: “It’s a great day, we do a lot of work in the community and it does pay off and save lives. The underlying work which goes on is unbelieavble. We do a lot of work with Suicide Awareness and we were trained a few weeks ago to look out for the signs and triggers for suicide and we’re very glad to have taken that on.”