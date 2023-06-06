'IRA bombers' captured by British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were innocent

THE PSNI has confirmed that four suspects supposedly captured by British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during his army career were never prosecuted.

Ben Wallace served as a Scots Guards officer in Belfast in 1992.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday in 2020, he briefed The Sun newspaper how his patrol found a sweet jar “filled up with Semtex plastic explosives and ball bearings, with wires coming out of it…primed and ready to kill" in West Belfast on May 19, 1992.

Wallace's commanding officer, Colonel Tim Spicer also wrote in a memoir: “Ben got the men and the bomb – and he had the wit to pick up lots of forensic evidence at the same time, so the terrorists went to prison for a good spell.”

Following an investigation by Declassified UK, the PSNI has now disclosed that of the four suspects captured by the Scots Guards patrol that day, none were convicted in relation to the incident.

Declassified UK investigate Britain’s military and intelligence agencies, its most powerful corporations and its impact on human rights and the environment.

Alan Brecknell, a human rights worker at the Pat Finucane Centre, commented: “Did it not occur to Ben Wallace that he was never called as a prosecution witness at a criminal trial?

“He claims to have played such a leading ‘Boys Own’ role in the alleged capture of this bomb team and yet no one was ever convicted of a criminal offence connected to these arrests.

“Presumably he now intends doing the decent thing and will return his award.”

Solicitor Kevin Winters, said: “This important case highlights the need for historical accuracy".

He added: “Records need to be put straight on so many sensitive issues. If that doesn’t happen then it can impact negatively on conflict narratives.’’

The PSNI said in response to a freedom of information request by Declassified UK:

Suspect 1: No prosecution directed by the Department of the Director of Public Prosecutions. No relevant conviction.

Suspect 2: No prosecution directed by the Department of the Director of Public Prosecutions. No relevant conviction.

Suspect 3: No charge. No relevant conviction in relation to the terrorist incident.

Suspect 4: Released with no charge. No relevant conviction.