Writing on the wall for Donegall Pass junior artists

NEW MURAL: Peter McDonald, regeneration officer with the Donegall Pass Forum, Carla Hodgson, Street Artist, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID with local children

A NEW mural created by young people has been unveiled in Maryville Street, Donegall Pass in South Belfast.

It marks the culmination of a summer-long creative project designed to enhance the visual landscape of the area and strengthen ties between the Linen Quarter and surrounding residential communities.

Led by street artist Carla Hodgson (also known as CHA CHA), the mural was developed through a series of workshops organised by Donegall Pass Community Forum. Primary school-aged children from the local area contributed to the design and painting process. The project combines artistic expression with environmental education and community engagement, encouraging pride and ownership in public spaces.

The Maryville Street mural forms part of a wider initiative to transform key entrance points into Donegall Pass, a historically active and close-knit neighbourhood adjacent to the Linen Quarter. The work builds on years of community-led improvements and is intended to reflect local identity and values through vibrant, collaborative public art.

Linen Quarter BID continues to act as a bridge between the business community and local residential communities, with recent initiatives including sponsoring a young person from Sandy Row to take part in the NI Super Cup and providing the Markets youth team, Albion Star FC, with new kit.

The event was attended by local residents, community representatives, and the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Tracy Kelly, who praised the initiative as a powerful example of creativity and collaboration at the heart of community regeneration.

Reflecting on the unveiling, the Lord Mayor said, “Donegall Pass has a rich and unique character, and it’s brilliant to see that coming through in this project, with the young people’s design making the mural even more special.

"It’s not just about transforming a space - it’s about celebrating the people, stories and history that make this part of the city special. Projects like this bring real pride to local communities and show how every part of Belfast has a role to play in shaping the city’s future.”

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, said, "This project shows what can be achieved when creativity, community, and collaboration come together.

"We’re proud to support local residents in creating vibrant, inclusive spaces that reflect the spirit and identity of Donegall Pass. It’s another step towards making the wider Linen Quarter a more welcoming and liveable part of the city."