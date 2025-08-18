Hundreds attend Palestine protest in Belfast city centre

HUNDREDS of people attended a protest in support of Palestine in Belfast city centre on Sunday

The 'Defend the Right to Protest' rally saw the arrival of dozens of cyclists who travelled to Belfast from Dublin to show solidarity with those affected by the ongoing slaughter.

The PSNI had warned in advance that any individual expressing support for the banned Palestine Action group may be liable to arrest. The group was proscribed by the UK government as a terrorist organisation in July.

The ban means membership of, or support for, the group is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000, with membership of the group carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Around 20 police officers were present at the demonstration.

Some of the protesters displayed posters and placards in support of Palestine Action. Others also wore t-shirts in support of the group.

There were no arrests made by police.

Last weekend, a 74-year-old woman, Máire Mhic an Fhailí was arrested for wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt in Belfast at an anti-racism rally.

A PSNI statement said: “The right to protest, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights. These are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

“We encourage anyone engaging in protest activity or attending demonstrations to do so lawfully and with consideration for other members of the public who wish to go about their daily business. A full investigation has been launched and police will review all available evidence to establish whether any further offences have been committed."