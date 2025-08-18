Roden Street safety improvements aim to reduce anti-social behaviour

SECURE fencing has been installed in Roden Street in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour in the area.

Over recent months, anti-social behaviour in Roden street has seen a number of safety issues with young people being able to access the Westlink and the Red Bridge across the Westlink.

Local councillor Tina Black has been working with agencies and local residents to enhance safety and increase measures to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“We welcome the improvements to the fencing at Roden Street," she said.

"Unfortunately, families have had to endure issues linked to stone throwing and vandalism. This activity is entirely unacceptable and unfair on a settled, family focused area. This intervention by DOJ will help to improve the fencing and alleviate some issues."

Cllr Black says a major regeneration scheme is planned for the area in 2026.

"This large urban space will become a safer and more attractive community and family friendly amenity in the years to come," she adds.

Paul Maskey MP has been advocating a co-ordinated approach to reducing vandalism in the district.

“This is the first of many steps in improving the Roden Street area," he said.

"We will be carrying out a multi agency site visit shortly to walk about the area and identify land owners and improvements that can be made. Residents deserve to live in a safe and secure area and environmental improvements are crucial to delivering this. We will continue to work with local groups and residents to ensure this is delivered."