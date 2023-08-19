City Hall demo to urge retention of over-60 travel pass

CUT THREAT: The demo is for the retention of travel passes for over-60s

A PROTEST against a Department for Infrastructure proposal to end free travel for over-60s will take place at Belfast City Hall on Saturday at 1pm.

Organised by the ‘Defend Free Travel Passes Campaign’, the demo has been endorsed by Disability Action, Unite the Union, SIPTU, GMB, Ecojustice Ireland, the Cost of Living Coalition Belfast and United Against Racism.

The Defend Free Travel Passes Campaign was formed earlier this month by trade unionists, transport workers, environmentalists, disability and political activists.

At the moment those aged 60 and receive free public transport on Translink services here with those aged 65 and over also being able to avail of free travel across the border.

A protest by UNISON was also held on Wednesday outside the Department of Infrastructure's offices in Adelaide Street.

📸SAVE THE SMARTPASS!

Our UNISON Retired Members Forum led a protest to Save the Smartpass this lunchtime outside the @deptinfra on Adelaide Street, Belfast.



Support our campaign by signing the petition to Save the Smartpass now 👇

https://t.co/1xRADD4iIy pic.twitter.com/FRavn2pkwa — UNISON NI (@UNISONNI) August 16, 2023

A campaign spokesperson said: “The Department for Infrastructure has launched a consultation that threatens to cut free travel for over-60s.

“This scheme is a lifeline for our senior citizens and others at risk of social isolation. We will not let them fall victim to the drive towards austerity.

“Any cut to the Concessionary Fare Scheme is unacceptable, but it would be particularly cruel during a cost-of-living crisis. We will not let it happen on our watch.

“In the midst of a climate crisis, more people should be encouraged to use public transport. The Department for Infrastructure’s proposals are a retrograde step at a time when other countries are moving towards completely free public transport.

“We are encouraging everyone to join the protest against cuts to free travel for over-60s and to lay down a marker for the future of public transport.”

DEFEND Free Travel passes and join the protest this Saturday at 1pm at Belfast City Hall.



“This scheme is a lifeline for our senior citizens and others at risk of social isolation. We will not let them fall victim to the government drive towards austerity.#boutyeh #translink pic.twitter.com/vVawT78l5j — bout yeh (@Bout_Yeh) August 16, 2023

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins has thrown his weight behind the protest.

“We need to promote and expand public transport to cut emissions and help avert climate catastrophe," he said.

“Instead, officials are proposing to cut concessionary fares for senior citizens.

“These proposals are devastating for those over-60s who rely on their SmartPass, but we all have a vested interest in retaining this scheme.

“I would call on the Department to roll back on its proposals and to lay the groundwork for a public transport system that is free at the point of service. Pressure must then be put on the Tories to fund the service by properly taxing the corporations who are ruining our environment.”