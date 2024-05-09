Deirdre Hargey named interim Economy Minister

SOUTH Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey is to stand in as Economy Minister on an interim basis.

The news comes after First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced on Wednesday night that Conor Murphy would be standing down as Economy Minister on medical grounds.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Conor has been advised by his doctor to rest and will undergo further medical tests.

“My colleagues and I all wish Conor a full and speedy recovery.

“I am nominating Deirdre Hargey to step in as Economy Minister on an interim basis pending Conor’s return.”

Writing on social media, Ms Hargey said Mr Murphy will be "back in action very soon".

"I will work hard in the time ahead on progressing your economic vision of a fair, balanced and innovative economy until your return," she added.