Former Mayor Hargey's portrait unveiled at City Hall

UNVEILING: Former Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey beside her portrait at Belfast City Hall

A PORTRAIT of former Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey has been unveiled at Belfast City Hall.

The former Belfast councillor was Lord Mayor in 2018/19. Ms Hargey is now a Sinn Féin MLA for South Belfast and up until recently was the Communities Minister.

Her official portrait is by artist Catherine Creaney who is known for portraiture which focuses on lighting and expression.

The work has now gone on public display at Belfast City Hall, alongside portraits of other former First Citizens.