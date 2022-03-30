WATCH: Deirdre Hargey back in the Market to see new outdoor play area

Minister Deirdre Hargey, Donal Ronayne of the Education Authority, Dermot Flynn, Principle of St Malachy's and Theresa Moore, Principle of St Malachy's Nursery, celebrate the opening of the playground with children from St Malachy's

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has marked the completion of a programme that has delivered improvements in 15 schools across Belfast during a visit to St Malachy’s Primary and Nursery School.

Funding worth £1.37 million has been used to transform outdoor play areas, improve school facilities and enhance the learning experience for children and young people.

🎥Minister @DeirdreHargey was at St Malachy’s Nursery School in the Market area of Belfast to see the new play facilities funded by @CommunitiesNI pic.twitter.com/fv9kyyNSgS — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) March 25, 2022

The work which was carried out by the Education Authority varied based on school requirements and included soft landscaping, trim trails, eco gardens, new play equipment, replacement of fencing and gating to enhance the appearance of the schools and creating/improving safe outdoor play areas for the children to use.

Commenting on the new facilities in St Malachy’s new play park Minister Hargey said: “These facilities have not only provided sources of fun and enjoyment for young people attending the schools but have also enhanced the local environment.

"The past couple of years have been difficult for children as they have been out of their routine and separated from peers. We know play is such an important part of their development where lessons of fairness, friendship and team building are learnt.

"This new play park, and the other schemes in nursery and primary schools throughout Belfast, will also help promote an active lifestyle and a sense of adventure.

"It was a great pleasure to see the children at St Malachy’s Nursery School enjoying their new play park. I am delighted this funding has delivered a fun and improved environment for many children across Belfast.”

Roger Sayers of the Education Authority commented on how children will greatly benefit from the new play areas and how thousands of kids in the city are already enjoying the improvements.

“The Education Authority is delighted to see this programme reach completion. Thousands of children across Belfast are already thoroughly enjoying their new state-of-the-art outdoor areas, all of which were designed to best meet the unique needs of the individual schools and the wider communities. The physical and mental health benefits of outdoor play-based learning are well known and the feedback from the children, their parents and their teachers has been extremely positive.”

The schools that benefited were:

Ballysillan PS - £179,715.79

Blackmountain PS - £58,881.62

Botanic PS - £54,491.54

Brefne NS - £68,108.91

Carr’s Glen PS - £92,502.43

Donegall Rd PS - £31,025.00

Holy Family PS - £41,665.86

Hope NS - £82,308.55

Malvern PS - £79,285.74

Sacred Heart PS - £159,545.86

Springfield PS - £105,231.75

St. Anne’s PS - £218,058.38

St. Malachy’s PS & NS - £76,296.48

St. Martin’s NS - £73,939.17

St. Michael’s NS - £46,942.92