Department for Infrastructure confirms support for Irish language on public services

DEPARTMENT for Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd has confirmed his department's support for promoting the Irish language on public services in the North.

It comes after a meeting with Conradh na Gaelige and last week's demonstration by Irish language activist group An Dream Dearg outside the new Weaver's Cross/Cros na bhFíodóirí' transport hub which is due to open this year.

The hub will be the biggest transport facility on the island and will replace Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street Station.

Speaking after the meeting Minister O'Dowd said: “I want to see more visibility and promotion of the Irish language across public services and in our society. The bi-lingual display of passenger information on Glider and Metro services by Translink is a positive initiative.

“My Department has in place a long-standing policy guide for the Irish language which was developed under the European Charter for Regional Minority Languages and is reviewed annually.

"This Charter also applies to all public authorities. I encourage them to live up to their obligations under this Charter by promoting Irish and other minority languages. And the recently passed Identity and Language Act which recognises Irish as an official language."

A positive meeting with DFI minister John O'Dowd and other Sinn Féin elected representatives.



Bi-lingual signage was discussed and It's good to hear the Minister state he has asked Translink to respond to him on their duties under the European Charter for Minority Languages. pic.twitter.com/hILgwGlzeW — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) March 27, 2024

Minister O'Dowd continued: “I am committed to advancing the Irish language within my remit. So, I have asked officials to develop proposals for a project that would see the use of multi-lingual traffic signs piloted in the Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast, which is a growing and thriving Irish language community.

“Departments and public bodies all have a role to play in supporting and promoting the use of the Irish language. I accept there is more we can do, and I pledge to continue to promote the Irish language as widely as possible.”