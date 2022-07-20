THE MOTOR MAN – GERRY FALOONA: Do your homework before choosing electric

WITH more car buyers considering their first electric vehicle (EV) there are things that must be considered before taking that big step.



For example, where you can charge an EV? An EV can be charged using a public charging point, a home wallbox or even just a three-pin plug. Across the UK there are more than 42,000 public charging points in around 15,500 locations which believe it or not means there are more electric charging stations than conventional service stations. But that’s where the good news ends, for while there are 102 chargers for every 100,000 people in London, there are only 18 for every 100,000 in the North of our island. Statistics show that 80 per cent of EV owners charge at home. But while it is possible to do this via a three-pin plug, it takes a long time. Fitting a wallbox makes more sense as it can deliver much greater charging capabilities but depending on the box chosen the best wallbox and associated work will cost around £1,200.



Around forty percent of our households don’t have a driveway, so are unable to have a home charger, so where can those homeowners charge an EV? Some supermarkets allow charging for free, but the faster charging units are more commonly found at service stations, indeed many businesses have charging points installed for their staff. Charging times depend on the type of charger you use, the size of your car’s battery and the charging rate your car accepts. The slowest charging rate, from a three-pin plug at home, could take up to 26 hours to fully charge a standard car. However, with the higher rate charger installed it can take less than an hour. Pricewise, EVs are more expensive than an equivalent petrol or diesel car,. For example, you will pay around £27,100 for a Corsa-e whilst a petrol or diesel Corsa can cost as little as £16,300. You can get electric cars on attractive finance deals, though. For example, the Corsa-e from Vauxhall finance is from around £359 per month (Ts&Cs apply).



EVs are reliable, but just like a petrol or diesel car, it depends on the car you buy. There are fewer things that can go wrong with an electric car, but when they do go wrong, they can be costly to repair. In an EV, there is no need to change gear as most have a single-speed gearbox. One of the big incentives for purchasing an electric car is the cheaper long-term running costs compared with a regular petrol or diesel-engined car, and worries about fuel shortages, panic buying, and eye-watering fuel prices would become a thing of the past. I hope this has helped, so why not go and have an EV test drive?





E-AWARD

IMPRESSIVE: The new Nissan Ariya



FOR one reason or another I don’t often write about Nissan cars, but when a car is described by a judging panel as “Spacious, lounge-like, and modern, with a clear connection to its Japanese DNA”, it is perhaps time to take notice.



The judges went on to describe it as a “a refined, comfortable, zero-emissions all-wheel drive”. High praise indeed from the judges at the Auto Express Awards for the new Nissan Ariya which has been named a double winner at this year’s Auto Express Awards, securing both the highly coveted Best Mid-Sized Company Car trophy and the prestigious Car of the Year title.



The Ariya is a fully electric EV with a range of up to 329 miles, featuring Japanese-inspired design, a luxurious and spacious cabin, and a host of advanced technologies.



Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director at Nissan, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for our incredible new 100 per cent electric crossover and would like to thank the judges for this fantastic award.”



Nissan believe that through design, technology, and performance the Ariya sits perfectly in their electric vehicle range, pushing the company further towards their quest for full electrification and carbon neutrality. Auto Express judges were keen to highlight the Ariya’s appeal and praised the car’s blend of head-turning good looks (and this is a gorgeous car), its premium appeal, composed driving dynamics, plus that range of well over 300 miles.



For business users, the judges said, “The newcomer goes straight to the top of the class”. Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express, added: “The Ariya is the most premium-feeling Nissan we’ve seen yet, but it backs this up with impressive technology, punchy performance, and clever storage. It mixes style and substance seamlessly and is an advanced EV right for the modern era. As many motorists seriously consider making the switch to all-electric motoring, this stylish EV is our Car of the Year for 2022.”