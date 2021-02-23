Documentary on what it means to be a Celtic fan will broadcast tonight

A DOCUMENTARY that shines a light on what it means to be a Celtic fan will broadcast on Al Jazeera tonight (Tuesday) at 10.30pm.

Jamie Doran's 'The Fans Who Make Football: Celtic FC' will focus on how supporters of the Glasgow club go above the traditional parameters of most fans and can be better described as a 'movement' given their links to political activism and social justice.

Glasgow-born Doran travelled to Belfast to meet fans including 'Wee Duff' and the 'Scooter Squad'; looked at how fans took young Lurgan boy Jay Beattie, who suffers from Downs Syndrome, to their hearts; chatted with Albanian President Ilir Meta who is a diehard Celtic supporter; and found out what it meant for the 12th member of the Lisbon Lions, John Fallon, to pull on the famous hoops.

As a Celtic fan, it was a natural choice for Jamie to explore the ethos of his club and when in Rome for last season's Europa League game against Lazio, one fellow supporter summed it up: “Celtic has taught me anti-fascism, anti-racism and to welcome immigrants, which I am, being from an Irish background. It’s taught me to respect others and look after others who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

The Clover Films documentary is one of a six-part series that explores culture of various clubs' supporters around the globe, from female rights in Java, socialism in Liverpool, right-wing activism in Buenos Aires, the anti-fascist movement in Hamburg and political freedom in Casablanca.

It will be broadcast tonight (Tuesday, February 23) on Al Jazeera at 10.30pm. Al Jazeera can be found on Freeview 235, Freesat 203, Sky 513/514 or Virgin Media 622.