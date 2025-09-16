DRAMA: A lonely farmhouse in Ireland home to an ordinary couple in extraordinary times

THE Lyric Theatre this autumn presents the world premiere of Denouement, a darkly funny and deeply moving new play by playwright John Morton. Directed by Jimmy Fay featuring a stellar cast of Anna Healy and Patrick O’Kane, Denouement will run as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival.

It’s 2048. Armageddon is coming. In a remote Irish farmhouse, Edel (Anna Healy) and Liam (Patrick O’Kane) are living out their final hours, cut off from friends and family with only their memories for company. Liam is desperate to record every detail of their life together on a battered typewriter. Edel is glued to the outside world, trying to reach their children and loved ones for one last goodbye. With limited time left they bicker over things that matter and things that don’t.

Denouement shines a light on the relationship of an ordinary couple in extraordinary circumstances. It’s intensely provocative, wonderfully witty and a slightly absurd observation of what remains when everything else is gone.

John Morton’s Denouement was part of Lyric’s New Writing Programme, which aims to give a voice to high-quality and diverse new work. The programme includes a masterclass series and dramaturgical support. As the only full-time production and development house in Northern Ireland the Lyric is passionate about supporting artists and developing new talent, an area which will continue to take centre stage as the theatre marks its 75th Anniversary in 2026.

Director of the play and Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, Jimmy Fay, said: “John’s beautifully conceived play is a startling meditation on the end of our future.

“It’s apocalyptic but plays like a thriller with comedic undertones. It’s a bold, brave, funny and tender play about love, perseverance, fear and courage. Paddy and Anna are astonishing actors, and I know Denouement will have audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the Lyric Theatre and this new production, Denouement, which features as part of this year’s Belfast International Arts Festival. With such an impressive storyline, cast and creative team, Denouement promises to be an autumnal highlight in the theatre calendar, and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy.”

Richard Wakely, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Belfast International Arts Festival, added: “BIAF is once again delighted to include a major new play from the Lyric Theatre in our annual festival programme. John Morton’s dystopian drama, Denouement’, reflects our shared commitment to presenting contemporary new works for festival audiences.”



Denouement runs at the Lyric from Tuesday, October 21 until Saturday, November 15. For Lyric booking details visit lyrictheatre.co.uk and follow the Lyric on Instagram and Facebook. The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council.