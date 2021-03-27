DRONE VIDEO: Nearer my God to thee as we hit heights above Rocket Chapel

Video footage taken by drone camera from above Our Lady Queen of Peace church on Dunmurry Lane in gives a dramatic new vista over Belfast.

Regarded as one of West Belfast's most iconic buildings, and swiftly dubbed the Rocket Chapel after its opening, despite the disapproval of clerics, the architecture of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church is inspired by the round tower built by Ireland's early Christians to protect them from Viking raids.

Our drone footage provides a fresh perspective on the height of the church's location — in the effective foothills of the Colin Mountain —with views from its steeple as far as Belfast Lough and across to Cave Hill.

Video by Thomas McMullan. Over coming weeks, we plan to bring you more eye in the sky views of Belfast.