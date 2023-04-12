Housing recommended at controversial Eleventh Night bonfire site in North Belfast

CONTROVERSIAL: The loyalist bonfire on derelict land in Adam Street at the Tigers Bay/New Lodge interface

SOCIAL housing has been recommended for a derelict site in Tiger's Bay, which has been used in the past for a controversial Eleventh Night bonfire.

It comes as the Department for Communities published a development study for Duncairn Gardens which includes a raft of ideas aimed at enhancing the area.

The study was commissioned by the Department following calls from the local community in the Duncairn and Tiger’s Bay area to focus on areas of concern and outlines a way forward for the physical regeneration of the neighbourhoods.

The Duncairn Gardens Development Study, which is as priority for the Department, includes a number of recommendations to regenerate under-utilised land and buildings, address vacancy and dereliction, improve the local environment and reduce anti-social behaviour.

For Duncairn Gardens, the study recommends reimaging peace barriers, public realm improvements including artwork, hanging baskets, street furniture and lighting and making use of the former TeleTech building, a large warehouse style building with over 200 car parking spaces.

On plans for housing at Adam Street, it adds that “local stakeholders fully support the regeneration of the site, with a strong preference towards the provision of social/affordable housing”. However, it is pointed out that some issues exist regarding the size, ownership and zoning of Adam Street when it comes to building homes there.

“The existing size and shape of the site would be quite challenging for housing led regeneration, therefore the possible expansion of the site has been explored. Given the land use zoning, early engagement with Belfast City Council’s Planning Service will also be important to confirm support for housing on the site.

“The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have confirmed that they are minded to support up to 12 homes at this location. As with any new development, the NIHE would want to work closely with the relevant Housing Association and the community to ensure the homes are sustainable housing choices.”

To address size issues, the study suggests that “an opportunity exists to merge the site with part of the TeleTech site in order to create a viable opportunity for mixed use development”.

The Eleventh Night bonfire has been the subject of tension in recent years, due to its proximity to the interface with the New Lodge.

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett welcomed the publication of the development study.

"The DUP has consistently supported residents in their desire to see the housing led regeneration of our communities," he said. "For too long, the communities of Tiger's Bay and surrounding areas have suffered from a lack of adequate family homes.

"The DUP is committed to continuing to work in partnership with local residents to build back North Belfast."