Mary Lou calls for Adam Street bonfire removal after New Lodge visit

VISIT: Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald in the New Lodge on Monday

SINN Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has called for the removal of a loyalist bonfire erected at a North Belfast interface.

The party leader was speaking after a visit to the New Lodge on Monday.

The Eleventh Night bonfire at Adam Street was described last week by the Chief Constable as the “most contentious” in the North.

A meeting between community representatives, supported by local politicians who engaged with bonfire builders, also failed to come up with any immediate solutions.

"I was in the New Lodge alongside councillor JJ Magee talking to local residents who told me at first hand of their experiences of the fear they and their families go through of nightly attacks on their homes," explained Ms McDonald.

"The building of an illegal bonfire right next to the interface is designed to raise tensions and is causing real problems for families living in the New Lodge.

"No one should be living in fear in their own homes or face fear or harassment.

"This bonfire needs to be removed. It is as simple as that."

Councillor JJ Magee added: "It is unacceptable that families are living in fear in their own homes and I would hope that calm and common sense would prevail and that this bonfire can be removed."