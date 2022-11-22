Public to have their say on the development of Duncairn Gardens

A SIX-week development study has commenced, offering the public the chance to have their say on how the Duncairn Gardens area of North Belfast can be physically improved over the coming years

The aim of the Duncairn Gardens Development Study is to undertake open, transparent and meaningful engagement with stakeholders to fully understand their concerns and needs for the area. It is hoped that the place shaping process can also help build capacity within the local communities.

The Development Study was commissioned by the Department for Communities in response to calls from the local community to focus on areas of concern from a physical regeneration perspective.

The study focuses on the Duncairn Gardens spine but the wider area includes the Tiger’s Bay and New Lodge communities defined between the Limestone Road and the New Lodge Road.

Consultants from Carlin Planning Limited were appointed and have completed an initial engagement process with local communities, businesses, statutory bodies and other stakeholders. Having collated a lot of information and ideas, the consultants now wish to share the initial findings and develop the ideas into meaningful projects with the help of local people.

Announcing the consultation, a spokesperson for the Department said: “The Duncairn Gardens area of North Belfast has seen a physical decline over the last number of years. Prompted by issues around vacant land and the closure of the large building owned by Invest NI, the Department has commissioned a study which, in liaison with the local community, hopes to improve the area.

“This work not only seeks to improve the physical environment but provides communities with the opportunity to have their say on local provisions. Initial comprehensive work has now been completed and, over the next six weeks, people from the local communities, businesses and the wider public can influence the future of their area.”

As part of the consultation exercise, the consultants will host three public information sessions in local venues.

The consultation period will close on 21 December 2022.

Public events will take place: