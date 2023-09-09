Easy learning Irish language book proving to be a big hit

A NEW Irish language learners book is proving to be a big hit with beginners.

The book, ‘Tóg Go Bog É Ag Foghlaim’ (Take it easy and learn) aims to give readers a basic understanding of the Irish language accompanied by beautiful illustrations to help those unfamiliar with the language to pick up everyday phrases in a relaxed manner.

Gearóid Ó Lochlainn has worked as an Irish teacher for many years and in his work teaches adults from all backgrounds. The Coronavirus pandemic turned many people's lives upside down but Gearóid explained it also allowed him to branch out his teaching and he soon found himself teaching online classes to people from all over the world.

“Covid changed life for a lot of people and for me it meant I was no longer able to teach in different venues. I started teaching on Zoom but that made it possible for me to teach more people as previously I taught the people who were in the same location. Now I have students in Canada, America and all over Europe.

“One of my students was a fire chief from Ontario, Canada called Eric Muldoon. He started off during Covid and is now on his intermediate level three and has made a massive amount of progress.”

TÓG GO BOG É: The book is aimed at teaching Irish simplistically

Gearóid said his book began after his students began asking if he would adapt his teaching methods into the form of a book. Gearóid said when he was at school he didn’t like the way the language was taught, so he decided to write a book which would cut through a lot of the grammar and other areas which learners can struggle with and focus on the basics of everyday conversation.

“The book was a natural progression from my teaching and students had been asking me if I had ever thought about writing a book and I was really encouraged by my students. Myself and my partner Pat then looked if there were any books which were simplistic beginner books for Irish and we couldn’t find any except the very good ‘How to Teach Your Dog Irish’ by Anne Cakebread.

“I wanted my book to teach Irish simplistically and I wanted it to appeal to adults. Adults who had maybe had a negative experience when learning the language as I had myself."

An excellent return to school short book for young children that are making their journey through the medium of Irish. Ideal for all ages especially young children that are attending the bunscoileanna/primary schools. Also and excellent introduction for adults that want to learn. pic.twitter.com/DacW2YZO8A — Gearóid Ó Lochlainn (@GerardLoughlin1) August 10, 2023

As is evident in the book, the illustrations by Aoife Devlin are beautifully drawn and perfectly encapsulate the easy-going conversational style of learning. Gearóid said the book formally launched in June and is now available in bookstores across Ireland.

“I came up with the content and Aoife did the illustrations and it just worked so well together. In June this year we held the launch in Aghaderg/Ballyvarley because of the connections with the club. I was overwhelmed at the launch and must have signed a good 70-80 books there and then I began sending it out overseas as well. It’s available in the Culturlánn, in Stranmillis and Little Acorn in Derry and Glenveagh National Park in Donegal.

“I want to bring out a trilogy of books that will build up from the basics and this will be the first one so you can take it easy and learn as you go. I’m working on the second one at the moment.”

My beautiful wee beginners Irish language books have arrived @GerardLoughlin1 is a brilliant teacher, I am a terrible pupil, highly recommend for anyone with children/grandchildren in Irish medium education pic.twitter.com/8wgn8vVoUm — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) June 29, 2023

The book is currently available in this bookstores around the island.