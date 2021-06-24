Edmund Rice College Glengormley awarded prestigious Lockdown Hero Award

AWARD: John Finucane MP presents the award to Principal Paul Berne, with Colette Deery, Head of Community, Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabby, and pupils Caoimhe Smyth, Lucy McFarland, Matthew Doherty and Fearghus Murray

EDMUND Rice College has been awarded a prestigious award in recognition of its work with pupils during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glengormley school was honoured with a Silver Award in The Lockdown Hero Award for Learner and Community Support for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

The college responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by introducing a range of initiatives to provide support to pupils, parents, and the wider community, including the Community Hub which provides a digital toolkit of support on issues such as Special Educational Needs, Wellbeing and Mental Health.

The award was brought by the Pearson National Teaching Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with

Edmund Rice College has now been shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

Paul Berne, Principal of Edmund Rice College, said: “This award is testament to the hard work, dedication and most importantly care demonstrated by the whole school community during an incredibly challenging time.

“I am very proud of our staff, pupils and families.”