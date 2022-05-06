Eid celebrated in Belfast Multi-Cultural Centre on Springfield Road

Muslims across Belfast came together to celebrate Eid in the Belfast Multicultural Centre on the Springfield Road.

The holiday is to celebrate the end of the month long dawn-to-sunset fasting for Ramadan when observants do not consume food or drink during those hours.

The previous place wherein Eid was celebrated, the Belfast Multi-Cultural Centre on Donegall Pass was not used this year as it was burned down last month for a second time, in what the PSNI are treating as a hate crime. The centre was targeted previously, and burned down in January 2021.

Around 600 people in total attended the prayers and celebrations including numerous families of Syrian origin who have settled in West Belfast due to the Syrian Civil War.