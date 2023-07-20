'Elaborate hoax' after suspicious package left on window sill in North Belfast

RESIDENTS were evacuated from their homes in North Belfast on Wednesday night after a suspicious object was left on a window sill of a house on Glencairn Street.

Police were informed the suspicious object was left at 11.30pm and the street and others nearby were closed off with residents evacuated from their homes.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared an elaborate hoax.

All roads were re-opened and residents permitted back to their homes at around 4am. The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety. This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.

"An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."