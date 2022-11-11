Elderly woman the target of criminal damage and vandalism in Lenadoon

THE daughter of an elderly woman living in the Lenadoon area has hit out after her mum was a target of vandalism and criminal damage to her home.

During the Halloween holidays, the pensioner had a mirror smashed outside her home and her window and window frames spray-painted.

The daughter of the woman said many people in the area had seen her post about the vandalism and shared their recent experiences of the anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We posted on the local community Facebook page about it and the amount of people that had messaged saying they had a pumpkin thrown at their house, flour thrown at their house, one had her window screen smashed,” said daughter Ciara McCullough.

Ciara’s mother said she originally believed when she heard the smash that she thought it was her bedroom window.

“Mummy thought it was her bedroom window that had smashed. She went over to the bedroom window thinking it was smashed at that time. She heard voices and saw then that a mirror outside was smashed,” said Ciara.

After arriving back from shopping, Ciara’s mother discovered the house was spray-painted along the window and window frames.

Broken glass from the smashed mirror

“They spray-painted two windows and the window frame out the back of the house. They actually had come in, so my mummy could have been in the house during the day,” continued Ciara.

“They must have been standing in and then came around the side and must have run out of spray paint then. If they hadn’t had, I’m sure there would have been more.”

Ciara said since her post on the community page many people from the area have been very supportive. "So many people from around the area had offered to come and help and do whatever. It’s so nice of people.”

“I’m hoping with all the awareness that has been going about and people talking and looking out, hopefully it will deter them.”

Spray paint on the window of the home

The PSNI have stated that enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for any information.