£2.4m road improvements to start at accident blackspot at The Cutts

A MAJOR road safety improvement scheme at the scene of several vehicle collisions in recent years is set to commence next week.

The scheme will provide significant safety improvements for right turning vehicles and pedestrians by widening of the McKinstry Road to accommodate a revised traffic signal layout at the busy McKinstry Road/Derriaghy Road/Cutts junction in Dunmurry.

The £2.4million road safety improvement scheme will commence on Monday, October 14.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said: “I am committed to improving road safety and am pleased that this scheme is now getting underway which will bring significant benefits to all road users and pedestrians on this busy thoroughfare which carries around 20,000 cars per day.

“In addition to the widening of The Cutts junction this major investment will also include widening of footways, improved cycling facilities and enhanced pedestrian crossings with the introduction of new Puffin/Touchan controlled crossings, improving active travel opportunities for those who wish to walk, wheel or cycle, as well as better access to the Glider halt, local schools and businesses.

“With the construction of this type of scheme, delays to traffic in the vicinity of the works are inevitable. As such, I would ask for the public’s co-operation and abide by temporary traffic management arrangements and where possible consider an alternative route while the Department completes the works.”

In order to complete the work safely it will be necessary to implement lane closures throughout the duration of the scheme.

The number of running lanes will also be reduced to one lane in each direction as the work progresses, particularly in the Belfast bound direction over the initial weeks of the scheme to allow for the carriageway widening. Derriaghy Road will also have to close from mid November for 20 weeks to allow for carriageway widening, slip road construction and culvert works.