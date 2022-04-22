ELECTION: '22 – South Belfast: No more begging bowl politics

LUKE McCann is running in South Belfast as one of Aontú’s 12 candidates, the most candidates the party has ever fielded in the North, and the first person to stand for Aontú in the south of the city.

Luke was born and grew up in South Belfast and currently lives in the constituency, but after receiving his degree in Accountancy from Queen's has worked in the financial and IT sectors both in Dublin and Johannesburg in South Africa.

He says one of the reasons he is standing in South Belfast is because he is frustrated at the lack of ambition the North has in terms of its economic output. Luke states the economy in the North isn’t performative, and instead politicians choose to rely on the block grant from Westminster.

“That approach to running a country is like Oliver Twist asking, ‘Please Sir can I have some more?’ you’re completely vulnerable and dependent on Westminster giving you the same amount next year. You’ll never get more unless you risk a bit, and try and become a bit more competitive.”

He continued: “You’re fighting a losing battle when you’re not putting your best foot forward in terms of a competitive economy.”

One thing Mr McCann wants to immediately change is to lower the Corporation Tax in the North, to put it in line with the Corporation Tax which exists in the Republic of Ireland.

“If a company wants to invest and set itself up here, the Corporation Tax is 19%. However, 60 miles down the road it’s 12.5%. The competition isn’t even close, and when you have that gaping difference, its negative incentive for people to come here. A rising tide lifts all boats, if you have a healthy economy, new, high-paying enterprises coming in, high salaries etc, everyone will start seeing more money in their back pocket.”

The other issue Luke is running on is a 'pro-life' platform, and he believes the SDLP and Sinn Féin have abandoned people, especially in the nationalist community, who do not agree with abortion.

“With Aontú, we are pro-life and over the last few years my faith has become a very important part of my life. I know there are a big portion of people here who want to be represented, and we are standing for them as a pro-life nationalist party.”

When questioned whether he felt there were a substantial number of voters who felt let down by the SDLP and Sinn Féin on this issue, Mr McCann stated: “I know there are. The SDLP and Sinn Féin taken actions in regards to being pro-choice which are out of step with a lot of people in the Nationalist community, and there are people who feel like no-one is representing them on this issue.”

Mr McCann said that if elected as an MLA he wants to see more funding go into cutting rates for local business, lowering the Corporation Tax, and cutting taxes for people in terms of their National Insurance contributions, household rates etc.

“Aontú is a party which is just starting here, but we’re going to grow in a very big way," he adde. "We’re here solely to serve the people and to serve people in an intelligent and professional way, to focus on the big issues and not get involved in issues of the past. We want a future for every community and family and child with no-one left behind.”