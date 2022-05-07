Election '22 - South Belfast's elected MLAs deliver victory speeches

Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin

Deirdre Hargey of Sinn Féin, who won her seat as South Belfast MLA, praised South Belfast as a “great and diverse constituency” and also congratulated her four newly elected colleagues.

Ms Hargey promised to work on the issues for which she campaigned, such as healthcare, education, jobs, housing and tackling inequality and sectarianism.

“I will work for all the constituents of South Belfast to build a prosperous constituency that the next generation of young people will want to stay here, work here, be educated here and raise their families here.”

Most importantly, in the wake of Sinn Féin’s historic victory as the largest party Ms Hargey reiterated the party’s commitment to getting back into the Executive and getting Stormont back up and running.

Ms Hargey said: “I promise a commitment to get back round the executive table, to deliver for everyone in society on the issues that we’ve been hearing on the doors and to have a functioning executive so we can work in partnership to build a truly inclusive society, and to build on the Good Friday Agreement that we all signed up to 24 years ago. There is still much to be done to build on a Bill of Rights and to create a truly inclusive and diverse community where equality is a foundation.”

The Sinn Féin MLA continued: “Monday morning is the time to get back into work, to get back into the institutions and deliver on the commitments we have all made. I will be there with Sinn Féin and Michelle O’Neill on Monday morning to get back into work.”

Ms Hargey also paid tribute to the late Christopher Stalford and his family.

Elected: Edwin Poots at the Victory Podium

Edwin Poots - DUP

Edwin Poots began his speech with a tribute to late colleague and previous South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford.

“I shouldn’t be here today, that should be our colleague Christopher Stalford, and today my election is a tribute to the work, the life and the testimony and faithfulness of our friend and colleague Christopher Stalford.”

Mr Poots continued: “I want to ensure that I carry on that tradition and work with all of my colleagues, across the community and council teams to ensure we get the best possible deal for South Belfast.”

He added: “Northern Ireland is in a difficult place, and we need to resolve some big issues. I do not believe the Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol are compatible. Therefore we need to ensure we carry on with the peace process and ensure it is protected, and that will not be protected under the current circumstances.”

Reflective: Matthew O'Toole at the Victory Podium

Matthew O'Toole - SDLP

Matthew O’Toole’s speech acknowledged his party’s lacklustre performance at the polls, but the SDLP man paid tribute to what he said was the “proudly and wonderfully diverse, pluralist South Belfast.”

Mr O’Toole also gave praise to his running mate Elsie Trainor, who was not elected.

Reflecting on his party’s performance, Mr O’Toole said: “We ran what we thought was an energetic and people-focused campaign, but that has not translated into as many votes as we wanted. There will be many opportunities afterwards for post-match analysis, indeed it has already started.”

However, Mr O’Toole promised to work with his colleagues to build a shared society, and to achieve a United Ireland.

“This still is a profoundly divided society and we are still a divided island. This election, Sinn Féin and Alliance resonated with voters, and I want to congratulate them for that. I share with the Alliance Party a commitment to building a shared society in this place; I share with Sinn Féin an aspiration to unite all the people of this island. I intend to work with both of them to those ends, but also to hold them to account on their delivery on those ends.”

Mr O’Toole also gave praise to Clare Bailey and her work as MLA with the Climate Change Bill, and also paid tribute to late MLA Christopher Stalford.



Bouyant: Paula Bradshaw celebrates her election victory

Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party

Paula Bradshaw delivered a speech full of promise, that capitalised on Alliance’s surge in the polls.

Mrs Bradshaw stated her work as Alliance’s Health Spokesperson and praised all those who worked and sacrificed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With two Alliance MLAs in South Belfast, she said: “We are delighted to have returned two MLAs for South Belfast.”

“It was a very easy campaign. We had a very energetic campaign. It was easy on the doors because we have a very strong, positive message. We want to deliver on our manifesto which is brim-full of positive policy changes to reform our health service, address the climate emergency and address the cost-of-living crisis.”

“We have now doubled our representation, and we have so much work ahead of us, but we are up for the challenge.”

Optimistic: Kate Nicholl becomes South Belfast's Newest MLA

Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party

Kate Nicholl, who is currently Lord Mayor of Belfast until her election as MLA today, celebrated her victory, but also offered praise and condolences to Green Party leader Clare Bailey, who lost her seat to Nicholl.

Ms Nicholl stated:“I’m 37 weeks pregnant and about to pop! I was Lord Mayor until today, and it’s been difficult, but I want to thank my husband and our amazing team of volunteers.

“I’m conscious that I’m here and Clare Bailey isn’t, Clare is someone I deeply respect and share a lot of politics with. Politics is cruel, when people lose their seat it’s not just the seat, but the people who work for them who also lose their livelihoods, so I want to pay tribute to everything Clare and her team have done to progress South Belfast. I want every disappointed Green voter to know that we’re going to continue their work on the environment and on progressive issues. We’re going to represent the kind, inclusive, forward-thinking South Belfast the five of us are privileged to represent.”

“People want politicians who can work together, and that’s why Paula and I were elected. We need to work together now more than ever.”