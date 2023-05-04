ELECTION '23: 'The Irish language is a massive part of my life' – Clíodhna

SINN Féin candidate Clíodhna Nic Bhranair will be running in the Colin area for the first time in this month's Council election.

Clíodhna said her main focus will be the “bread and butter issues” and delivering on the ground for local people.

“People are looking for things to be delivered locally. It is the real bread and butter issues that matter like green areas and roads, which aren’t necessarily in the council remit but where we can lobby a voice and improve things for people locally.

“For me, being able to deliver for communities and people on the ground is a big thing. The Colin area has had major investment in the past couple of years, largely with support from Council, such as Brook Leisure Centre and Páirc Nua Chollann. I would work to enhance what we already have in the area and get green spaces maintained for example – focusing on those local issues.”

Clíodhna, who currently works as a Business Development Manager at Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road, is a fluent Irish speaker. She said the Irish language community is “part and parcel” of who she is.

Our Business Development Manager Clíodhna NicBhranair speaking at todays Peace and Tourism Conference in @StMarys_Belfast exploring the development of political tourism with @RoddyMcCorleys@CoisteIrish and @MuseumFreeDerry 👏 pic.twitter.com/ENPRw5iTkj — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) April 6, 2023

“I grew up in Hillhead and I was able to walk to the Bunscoil when I was old enough. The families of Bóthar Seoighe had a huge impact on my life. My first job was in the Cultúrlann, getting to meet all those pioneers of the language. I now work at Áras Uí Chonghaile across the road from Coláiste Feirste.

“The Irish language is a massive part of my life, and I’m delighted that I would hopefully be another Gaeilgeoir on Belfast City Council, that visibility and recognition as we know is vital.

Colin DEA

“If elected, I would represent the community the best way I can. I'm very proud to be from here. I have plenty to learn and there is plenty of experience within the Sinn Féin team here to draw on. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and working towards the future and working for the next generation from the Colin community and West Belfast.”