Artist Emma in frame at Cityside

A LOCAL artist is hosting her first solo exhibition in North Belfast this week.

'The Space Between' by Emma Fitzpatrick previewed in the Arts for All Gallery in Cityside Retail Park on Thursday night and will now run until Thursday January 5, from 9.30am to 4pm.

Emma is an artist, an educator and a mum-of-two.

She lives in South Belfast but spends much of her free time in Donegal admiring its beauty.

Nature is a huge inspiration for her as she endeavours to capture the essence of our rugged landscape through her use of the palette knife as she builds her work up in layers.

As a graduate of textile design from NCAD Dublin, touch is as important as the visual to Emma as she uses her passion for the tactile to intuitively play with the elements of texture, colour and space within her work.

'The Space Between' comprises of large-scale contemporary oil paintings by Emma Fitzpatrick inspired by her love of our breath taking Irish coastlines and scenery.

“We come from a small island where we are surrounded by the most beautiful shorelines and rocky headlands," explained Emma.

"We are never far from the water's edge. For most of my life I have been looking to the edges of our island for comfort and inspiration as many of us do.

"The water, the rocks, the land and the sunlight elude nature’s perfect energy.

"I see them as the the space between: the space between here and there, between heaven and earth, the space to connect and rebalance, the space where there is only good.

"This series explores the edges of our rugged landscape and our connection to it.”