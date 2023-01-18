£600 energy vouchers start arriving: Look out for this envelope

ENVELOPE: Vouchers will arrive in envelopes similar to the one above

CUSTOMERS awaiting their £600 energy voucher have been advised on what to look out for as the envelopes begin arriving through letterboxes.

The vouchers, which are being distributed to customers who use a pin metre will firstly be sent to consumers registered as vulnerable with their energy supplier, and the remainder being posted in batches to assist delivery. Residents have been advised to look out for the envelop when it comes through their door and not to treat it like junk mail

Speaking as the first payments are dispatched, Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “Over the last few days, the Consumer Council has spoken to all those responsible for the roll out of this massive scheme, the Government Department, The Post Office, and the energy suppliers.

"It is fantastic news that the first of the £600 payments are now being made to consumers in Northern Ireland, but it will take a few weeks for us all to receive our payments.

"The most important piece of advice is you don’t need to do anything right now.

"If you pay for your electricity by direct debit, you will receive the money directly into your bank account.

"All the rest of us will receive a simple white envelope in the post marked “IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS ENCLOSED (this is not a bill)”.

Energy Bill Support Payment: letter format💡



Some people have already started to receive their £600 and this will continue over the next few weeks. This is an example of what the voucher letter will look like. Any issues give me or my colleague Cllr @jgSDLP a shout as always. pic.twitter.com/uKMtPJRKxT — Cllr. Si Lee (@CllrSiLee) January 16, 2023

Peter McClenaghan added that If you have a pre-payment meter the envelope will be addressed to “the occupier”.

"If you have a credit meter and do not pay by direct debit, the envelope will be addressed to the person in your household who has the account with your electricity supplier," he continued.

There is no need to contact your energy supplier, Post Office, or the Consumer Council. However, if you are seeking further information, please visit the Consumer Council website, your suppliers website, or the Government website, where frequently asked questions are published.”