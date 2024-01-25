Even Better news for SPAR Craic 10k runners

THE news is even Better for those taking part in this year’s SPAR Craic 10k as it is confirmed the facilities at The Ozone will be available for runners to use once they cross the finish line at Ormeau Park.

This is the fourth year that Better will partner with the SPAR Craic 10k and with a record turnout for the race expected this year, the event continues to go from strength-to-strength and Better are delighted to partner once more.

Many of those taking part will use the SPAR Craic 10k as the start of their celebrations for the National Saint’s day and they can head off to the festivities ready and refreshed as showering facilities will be available at the Ozone Complex, adjacent to the finish line.

“We’re excited to be supporting this event as it continues to become a firm favourite for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city,” said GLL’s Aaron McGlone, General Manager at Falls Leisure Centre.

“Whatever your pace is, we’d encourage as many people to take part and get active.

“We’ll be encouraging as many of our customers and teams to get involved and having the start and finish line at Ormeau Park beside our Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone facility will create a fantastic atmosphere for runners and family and friends.

“Good luck to all those taking part and we’ll see you at Ozone.”

Founded in 2015 and shining a light on our common heritage, the SPAR Craic 10k took a time out for the pandemic in 2020 and went virtual in 2021.

In Belfast, we are now a staple of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, as traditional as Irish stew and shamrock.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The early bird rate of £20 is available up until March 3, the price rising to £25 thereafter. The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and written consent should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian.