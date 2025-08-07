Reflections of the 1981 Hunger Strike to take place at Ulster University

AN event will be held on Thursday night at Ulster University to reflect and remember the 1981 Hunger strike.

It is 44 years since the watershed event in the H-Blocks when ten prisoners died in their campaign for political status.

'Reflections of the 1981 Hunger Strike' will hear from Gerry Kelly MLA (former hunger striker), Mary Doyle (former hunger striker in Armagh Gaol in 1980), Jim Gibney (Chairperson of National H-Block/Armagh Committee) and former blanketman Jaz McCann.

The event will be chaired by Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín.

“North Belfast is remembering the ultimate sacrifice of the ten men as part of the 1981 Hunger Strike," explained Carál.

"The bravery and heroism of the hunger strikers set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.

"Our panel will consist of two former hunger strikers Mary Doyle and Gerry Kelly and former blanket man Jaz McCann, and Jim Gibney who was the national chair of the Relatives Action Committee.

"We want to ensure that the memory and sacrifice of all those are remembered. Not just remembering how they died, but how they lived and the legacy of the 1981 Hunger Strike.”

Gerry Kelly MLA and former hunger striker added: “I am inviting everyone to come along to tomorrow nights event, there were twenty two hunger strikes from Thomas Ashe right through to Mickey Devine in 1981. We will come together to honour that legacy and rededicate ourselves to the cause of a new, united Ireland.

"We are closer than ever to ending partition and realising the vision of Tone, Connolly and Sands - a Republic where the rights and identities of all are respected and cherished."

'Reflections of the 1981 Hunger Strike' will take place at Ulster University at 7pm on Thursday. Doors open at 6.45pm.