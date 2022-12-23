EYE ON THE PAST: December 1980 – Hunger striker Seán McKenna nears death

Some of those who attended the Carrick Hill re-union dinner and dance in St Kevin's Hall

Editorial

A FEW nights ago on RTÉ, Father Faul made an impassioned plea to the British Government to stop their brinkmanship on the H-Block issue.

He made the point that the British government literally held the key to solving the problem, and the granting of the five concessions to the prisoners would not substantially alter their position, in the sense that they would still be incarcerated. Life would be made easier for everyone concerned, and not least for the British Government and the prison authorities.

On prison issue clothes he stated, “If any Irishman has to die because of a suit of clothes, I will never wear another English made suit as long as I live.”

He went on to describe the brutal interrogation methods, special laws and courts which had placed the H-Block prisoners where they are today, and made the point that under such circumstances, the five demands of the prisoners were both reasonable and just.

On a number of occasions, he said that no one could undetstand the condition of the H-Block protesters without actually having been there. These conditions, more than anything else, had caused the hunger strike, and the hunger strikers themselves had embarked on the hunger strike for the most humanitarian reasons, that is to save the growing number of young people now going on the blanket from having to suffer years of deprivation and hardship in most horrifying conditions.

When asked by the interviewer if he thought the British Government would concede the prisoners’ demands, he said that Britain was playing a callous game of brinkmanship, which could quite well result in one prisoner dying before Britain would concede anything. She would then look for world acclaim for her ‘most humane’ attitude.

The Andersonstown News thinks that these opinions of Father Faul are worth repeating, because they reflect the true position of the H-Blocks when stripped of all the confusing propaganda.

Annie Loughran (81), Lizzie Andersons (80), Mary Derby (79) and family at the Carrick Hill re-union dinner and dance in St Kevin's Hall

Hunger striker in face of death

“Although my body is wrecked, I cannot see, and every day is hell, my mind is crystal clear. I am quite determined to continue my fast, until death if necessary.”

This is what critically ill blanket man Seán McKenna, told a colleague on Tuesday afternoon in Long Kesh.

Mr Danny Morrison of Sinn Féin had been allowed into the H-Block to visit Seán and explain to him the true situation outside the prison, and inform him of the lack of response of the British Government.

“I explained to him the exact situation, because the hunger strikers have been refused certain newspapers and received prejudicial reports about what was happening. I explained to Seán that there was absolutely no movement and no signs from the British that they were prepared to resolve this crisis. I also explained to him the considerable pressures which the British were resisting. I told him that the Northern Ireland Office had successfully given the impression that there was movement and that they were interested in a settlement, but that all the evidence ran contrary to this,” said Mr Morrison.

“Seán McKenna is in an extremely critical condition and believes that he has only a matter of days to live. I last saw him a week before he embarked upon the hunger strike and his present state shocked me. He has now completely lost his sight and was unable to tell that the light in the cell was on. He only recognised me by my voice. His gums have receded and his cheeks have shrunk giving a skeleton appearance, but nevertheless, he is prepared to continue his fast.”

The organising committee from the H-Block filmshow and cabaret in the Whiterock Centre

Dr Lynch bows out

THE people of the Short Strand said goodbye to Dr Gerard Lynch and his wife Christine at a function last week.

The Lynch’s leave Belfast in the New Year to practice abroad where Dr Lynch will carry on with his research into cancer.

Dr Lynch has become a familiar figure in Belfast since he approached people in Ardoyne, New Lodge, Andersonstown, Falls Road and the Short Strand to raise cash for the comfort of cancer patients he was treating. The cash then paid for trips to Lourdes for the patients and their families.

The first person Dr Lynch though of when the idea occurred to him was Francie McCrory from the Short Strand. Francie approached the local clubs and soon the campaign spread all over Belfast. A large number of people have been comforted, physically and spiritually, by the work. In a moving speech Dr Lynch thanked Francie McCann and Dr Jack Mellotte for the present of a beautiful silver service from the people of Short Strand and accepted the gift from the PP of St Matthew’s Parish, Fr McCann.